Wild's Nick Seeler: Two shots on goal Thursday
Seeler had two shots on goal, a hit and a block in 12:21 of ice time in Thursday's loss at Denver.
Seeler may not be active every night, but likely showed enough spark in a lackluster game from the Wild to stay on the last blue line pairing for awhile.
