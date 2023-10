Swaney was placed on waivers Sunday for the purpose of assignment to AHL Iowa.

Swaney notched 18 goals and 30 points in 48 minor-league games last season. He also made his NHL debut in a 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville on April 13, earning three hits in 9:33 of ice time. Swaney is likely to spend most, if not all, of 2023-24 in the AHL.