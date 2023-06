Swaney signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Friday.

Swaney will receive $775,000 at the NHL level and $150,000 in the minors. The 25-year-old had 18 goals and 30 points in 48 AHL games last season. He made his NHL debut on the final night of the regular season, recording three hits in 9:33 of action.