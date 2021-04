Swaney signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Wild on Sunday.

After winning two National Championships at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Swaney will continue his hockey career with his hometown franchise, although he'll actually be assigned to AHL Iowa for the rest of the season. The 5-foot-10 forward produced 28 points across 28 games with the Bulldogs this year. The contract officially begins in the 2021-22 campaign.