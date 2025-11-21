Sturm (back) was activated off injured reserve Friday.

Sturm missed the first month and a half of the 2025-26 campaign due to a back injury, but his season debut is imminent. Although he'll officially be available to suit up for Friday's game in Pittsburgh, a previous report from Michael Russo of The Athletic suggested that Sturm would practice Saturday before potentially returning to game action, so it seems as though the 30-year-old could spend at least one more matchup on the shelf. Sturm made 62 regular-season appearances between San Jose and Florida last year, recording seven goals, seven assists, 107 hits, 34 blocked shots and 20 PIM while averaging 10:25 of ice time. He'll likely handle a bottom-six role once he suits up for Minnesota.