The Wild recalled Strum from AHL Iowa on Monday.

It's been a busy December for Sturm, as it will be his second call-up in the month already. He and fellow forward Luke Johnson were recalled in the wake of the team placing Joel Eriksson Ek on injured reserve Monday with an upper-body injury. Strum could draw into the lineup as early as Tuesday against Vegas, and has yet to play in an NHL game this year.

