Sturm scored a goal on his only shot in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Sturm tapped home a Nick Bjugstad cross-crease feed to give the Wild a 2-0 edge with 3:35 left in the opening period. It was the third goal in the last three games for Sturm, who hadn't found the net in his first 20 NHL contests prior to his current stretch. Despite his recent run, the 25-year-old isn't likely to provide significant offense as long as he remains in a fourth-line role.