Sturm scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.

Sturm opened the scoring on a breakaway goal at 18:25 of the first period. He had sat out the previous two games. The 25-year-old forward is up to five goals, three assists, 44 shots on net and 28 hits through 34 outings. Sturm is likely to play in a bottom-six role when he's in the lineup.