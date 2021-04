Sturm registered an empty-net goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Sturm converted his only shot on goal all night, sealing the Minnesota win with his empty-netter in the final minute of regulation. He also set up Kevin Fiala's second-period goal with a perfect cross-crease feed to help get the Wild on the board. The 25-year-old Sturm has produced three goals and two assists with a terrific plus-9 rating over his past six games.