Sturm registered a goal on two shots and had one hit Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Sturm scored on a waist-high deflection in the slot to pull the Wild to within 3-2 with 5:51 left in the third period, jumpstarting a Minnesota comeback. It was the ninth goal of the year for the 25-year-old Sturm, who also owns five assists and a plus-12 rating in 44 games.