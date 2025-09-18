Wild's Nico Sturm: Dealing with back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sturm left Thursday's scrimmage due to a back injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Sturm was able to practice but couldn't get through the Wild's first scrimmage. He can be considered day-to-day for now. The 30-year-old is in contention for a bottom-six job going into 2025-26.
More News
-
Wild's Nico Sturm: Returning to State of Hockey•
-
Panthers' Nico Sturm: In action against Wings•
-
Panthers' Nico Sturm: Will miss at least one more game•
-
Panthers' Nico Sturm: Slated to miss two more games•
-
Panthers' Nico Sturm: Won't play vs. Toronto•
-
Panthers' Nico Sturm: Sustains injury early Tuesday•