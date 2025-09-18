default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sturm left Thursday's scrimmage due to a back injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Sturm was able to practice but couldn't get through the Wild's first scrimmage. He can be considered day-to-day for now. The 30-year-old is in contention for a bottom-six job going into 2025-26.

More News