Sturm scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

This was Sturm's second game back after missing Minnesota's first 22 games due to a back injury. The 30-year-old's returned has helped fortify the Wild's bottom six. In addition to his goal, he's collected six hits and two blocked shots. Even when the team gets back to full health, Sturm should be able to maintain at least a fourth-line role thanks to his defensive play.