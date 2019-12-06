Wild's Nico Sturm: Earns first call-up of season
Minnesota recalled Sturm from AHL Iowa on Friday.
The Wild placed Mikko Koivu (lower body) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Strum will likely be with the big club for a while. The 24-year-old rookie has picked up six goals and 11 points in 23 games with Iowa this season.
