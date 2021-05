Sturm produced an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

Sturm set up Nick Bjugstad's third-period insurance tally. In the last two games, Sturm has earned his first playoff goal and assist. He's added five shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating through six playoff contests. The German forward has centered the fourth line throughout the first round, and it's unlikely that role changes much heading into Friday's Game 7.