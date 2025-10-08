Head coach John Hynes said Wednesday that he expects Sturm (back) to miss significant time, Sarah McLellan of The Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Sturm missed most of training camp due to a back injury but was able to suit up in Friday's preseason finale against Chicago. However, he landed on injured reserve to begin the regular season and is apparently facing a lengthy early-season absence. It's not yet clear when he'll be in the mix to return to action, but he'll likely take on a bottom-six role once he's healthy.