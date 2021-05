Sturm scored an empty-net goal, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Sturm gave the Wild breathing room after they spent most of the last 30 minutes of the game protecting a one-goal lead. The 26-year-old center's goal was his first playoff point in five games this postseason. He's added three shots on net and 11 hits from a bottom-six role.