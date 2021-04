Sturm scored a goal on two shots, notched three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Sturm scored at 19:11 of the second period for the Wild's last goal of the game. The 25-year-old forward has 10 points through 37 contests, and three of his points have come in the last four games. His line with Zach Parise and Nick Bonino has shown decent chemistry as a depth-scoring unit for the Wild.