Wild's Nico Sturm: Gets assist for first NHL point
Sturm picked up an assist in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.
Amid the high-scoring chaos, the 24-year-old earned an assist on a Brad Hunt goal in the third period. It's his first point in four career games. Sturm has bounced between the Wild and AHL Iowa in December -- he'll likely head back to the bus league when the Wild's forward group is back to full health.
