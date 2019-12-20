Play

Sturm picked up an assist in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.

Amid the high-scoring chaos, the 24-year-old earned an assist on a Brad Hunt goal in the third period. It's his first point in four career games. Sturm has bounced between the Wild and AHL Iowa in December -- he'll likely head back to the bus league when the Wild's forward group is back to full health.

