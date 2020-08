Sturm netted a goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Sturm drew into the lineup for Thursday's Game 3 and delivered three hits in 10:12 of ice time. He was rewarded with another game, which yielded his first NHL goal. The 25-year-old had 12 tallies and 20 assists in 55 contests with AHL Iowa in 2019-20, as well as two helpers in six contests at the NHL level. Sturm should challenge for a bottom-six roster spot in training camp.