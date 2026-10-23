Sturm chipped in an assist and three hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

Sturm battled a concussion earlier in October, and this was his second game back in the lineup. The 31-year-old forward has a clear path to playing time while Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body) and Max Shabanov (upper body) are all out. Sturm has one helper, two shots on net and eight hits over five contests. He hasn't reached the 15-point mark in any of the last three regular seasons, so he's best left on the waiver wire in most fantasy formats.