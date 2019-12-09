Wild's Nico Sturm: Heads back to bus league
The Wild reassigned Sturm to AHL Iowa on Monday.
Sturm bumped up to the big club for the first time this season last week but didn't draw into a game. The German forward will continue developing in the minors, where he has accrued six goals and 11 points over 23 AHL games this year.
