Sturm (upper body) is in warmups and will play Sunday against the Bruins, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Sturm was injured towards the end of the game Saturday night against the Senators, and his status was in doubt for Sunday. He is in warmups though and will center Minnesota's fourth line with Ben Jones and Tyler Pitlick. The 30-year-old will appear in his 11th straight game since a lengthy absence to begin the season, registering one goal and three assists in those outings.