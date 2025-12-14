Sturm (upper body) is taking part in warmups and will play Sunday against the Bruins, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Sturm was injured toward the end of the game Saturday night against the Senators, and his status was in doubt for Sunday. He is warming up and will center Minnesota's fourth line with Ben Jones and Tyler Pitlick. The 30-year-old Sturm will appear in his 11th straight game since a lengthy absence to begin the season. He has one goal and three assists in the previous 10 outings.