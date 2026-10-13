Sturm (upper body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game versus the Golden Knights.

Sturm was unfortunately hit in the head by a puck in the second period. If the 31-year-old is unable to play in the second half of Minnesota's back-to-back Tuesday in Winnipeg, Tyler Pitlick, who was recalled from AHL Iowa on Monday, might draw into the lineup. However, the Wild could also choose to go with a configuration of 11 forwards and seven defensemen, which would result in Matt Kiersted or David Spacek suiting up against the Jets.