Wild's Nico Sturm: Inks entry-level deal

Sturm signed a one-year, entry-level contract with Minnesota on Monday.

Sturm's deal will kick in right away, which will allow him to be a restricted free agent heading into the offseason. The center should make his NHL debut in one of the Wild's final three games of the year. A three-year player for Clarkson University, the German captained the team this year, while racking up 45 points in 39 games and receiving a Hobey Baker nomination.