Wild's Nico Sturm: Inks one-year pact
Sturm secured a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on Tuesday.
Sturm made his NHL debut last year, appearing in the final two games of the 2018-19 campaign after the conclusion of his collegiate career. The center figures to join AHL Iowa for the upcoming season, but could be a call-up option throughout the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...