Sturm (back) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

In a corresponding move, Minnesota recalled Hunter Haight. Sturm had been dealing with a back issue during training camp, but he returned to the lineup in Friday's preseason finale. If he aggravated the injury during Monday's practice, he will miss at least the first three games of the 2025-26 campaign. Still, a timeline for his return is unclear. Once healthy, he will be in the mix for a fourth-line role.