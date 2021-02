Sturm scored twice in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Sturm got loose on a breakaway and tallied at 12:59 of the third period, then added an empty-netter to confirm the victory. The German's only previous NHL goal came in the playoffs last August, so Wednesday's performance was a milestone in his young career. Sturm had been held off the scoresheet in his previous 12 outings, and he works in a fourth-line role, so there's not much of a reason for fantasy managers to track his progress.