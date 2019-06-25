Wild's Nico Sturm: Qualified by Wild
Minnesota has extended Sturm a qualifying offer, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Sturm just signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Wild in April, so there was really never any doubt that he'd be qualified ahead of Tuesday's deadline. The 24-year-old German racked up 45 points in 39 games for Clarkson University en route to a Hobey Baker nomination last season.
