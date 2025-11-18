Head coach John Hynes said Tuesday that Sturm (back) is "maybe a week or two away" from making his season debut, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Sturm has yet to play in 2025-26 and is on injured reserve due to a long-term back injury. He is expected to return to the lineup before the end of November. Once he's able to suit up, he'll slot into a bottom-six role, which could see Ben Jones be a healthy scratch or relegated to the minors.