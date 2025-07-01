Wild's Nico Sturm: Returning to State of Hockey
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sturm agreed to terms on a two-year, $4 million contract with Minnesota on Tuesday.
Sturm rejoins the Wild following his trade to Colorado back in March of 2022. Since his previous stint with the club, the 30-year-old German has won a pair of Stanley Cups, including this past season with the Panthers. Sturm will give the team some much-needed depth, likely in a bottom-six role.
