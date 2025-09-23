default-cbs-image
Sturm (back) will not play versus the Stars on Tuesday.

Sturm played in just 62 games for the Panthers and Sharks last season, so any injury will certainly be a concern for the 30-year-old center. As of now, there shouldn't be too many concerns that the German won't be ready in time for Opening Night, though his role as a fourth-line center likely doesn't have him on most fantasy radars.

