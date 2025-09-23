Wild's Nico Sturm: Ruled out Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sturm (back) will not play versus the Stars on Tuesday.
Sturm played in just 62 games for the Panthers and Sharks last season, so any injury will certainly be a concern for the 30-year-old center. As of now, there shouldn't be too many concerns that the German won't be ready in time for Opening Night, though his role as a fourth-line center likely doesn't have him on most fantasy radars.
