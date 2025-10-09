Head coach John Hynes said Thursday that Sturm (back) is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Sturm returned to the ice for Friday's preseason finale against Chicago after dealing with a back issue during training camp, but he apparently aggravated his injury, as he was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Hynes said Wednesday that Sturm was expected to miss "significant time," and the team expects the 30-year-old to undergo back surgery that will sideline him for over a month. Hunter Haight will make his NHL debut during Thursday's Opening Night matchup against St. Louis and should have a chance to make an impact in Sturm's absence.