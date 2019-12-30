Wild's Nico Sturm: Ushered to AHL
The Wild reassigned Sturm to AHL Iowa on Monday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Sturm played five games with the Wild, averaging 11:36 per game and posting one point. The 24-year-old's assignment signals Mikko Koivu is likely ready to return Tuesday versus the Maple Leafs, although the veteran is officially considered a game-time call.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.