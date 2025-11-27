Aube-Kubel was called up from AHL Iowa on Thursday.

Aube-Kubel has spent the season at the AHL level, tallying two goals and six assists with 26 PIM in 17 games. Aube-Kubel had one goal and one assist across 22 regular-season games last season, split between Buffalo and the Rangers. Aube-Kubel could enter the lineup, as Marcus Foligno suffered a lower-body injury Wednesday versus Chicago and his status is up in the air ahead of Friday's home tilt with Colorado.