Wild's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Hits waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aube-Kubel was placed on waivers Monday to be assigned to AHL Iowa.
Aube-Kubel chipped in one goal, two points, 18 shots on net and 40 hits across 22 regular-season appearances between the Rangers and Sabres in 2024-25. Assuming he clears, he could be a call-up option for Minnesota during the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Wild's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Reaches agreement with Minnesota•
-
Rangers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Recalled from AHL•
-
Rangers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Acquired by Blueshirts•
-
Sabres' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Lands on waivers•
-
Sabres' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Moves past illness•
-
Sabres' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Won't play Sunday•