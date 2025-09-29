default-cbs-image
Aube-Kubel was placed on waivers Monday to be assigned to AHL Iowa.

Aube-Kubel chipped in one goal, two points, 18 shots on net and 40 hits across 22 regular-season appearances between the Rangers and Sabres in 2024-25. Assuming he clears, he could be a call-up option for Minnesota during the 2025-26 campaign.

