default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Aube-Kubel was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Aube-Kubel was sent down after being recalled on Thursday, which was an off day. Aube-Kubel had two goals and six assists in 17 AHL games this season. The Wild activated Ryan Hartman (lower body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move.

More News