Wild's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Returned to AHL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aube-Kubel was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.
Aube-Kubel was sent down after being recalled on Thursday, which was an off day. Aube-Kubel had two goals and six assists in 17 AHL games this season. The Wild activated Ryan Hartman (lower body) from injured reserve in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Wild's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Back in bigs•
-
Wild's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Two points in Iowa's win•
-
Wild's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Hits waivers•
-
Wild's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Reaches agreement with Minnesota•
-
Rangers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Recalled from AHL•
-
Rangers' Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Acquired by Blueshirts•