Aube-Kubel was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Wednesday.

Aube-Kubel finished the NHL regular season with two assists, six PIM, seven hits and five blocks in six appearances with Minnesota. He also has 15 goals, 37 points and 53 PIM in 60 outings with AHL Iowa in 2025-26. Iowa's regular season hasn't concluded, but the AHL club won't make the playoffs.