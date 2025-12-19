Aube-Kubel was reassigned to AHL Iowa on Friday.

Aube-Kubel appeared in four games for Minnesota over the past week, racking up an assist, six PIM, four hits and four blocked shots while averaging 12:08 of ice time. His demotion to the minors signals that the Wild could be on the cusp of getting some injured skaters back in the mix, while Aube-Kubel should have more consistent opportunities to contribute with the AHL club.