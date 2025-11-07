Wild's Nicolas Aube-Kubel: Two points in Iowa's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aube-Kubel scored a goal and added an assist in AHL Iowa's 3-2 win over Chicago on Thursday.
Aube-Kubel started slow for Iowa, but he's earned all five of his points over the last five games (one goal, four assists). The 29-year-old forward hasn't gotten a look with Minnesota yet this year, but he represents a physical forward who could step into a fourth-line role if injuries pile up for the big club.
