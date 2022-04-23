Deslauriers scored once on three shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Deslauriers took advance of a prime matchup, scoring Minnesota's final goal in style. He crashed the net and ended up brushing twine with a second-chance effort after his initial shot bounced off Phillip Grubauer's pad. Thanks to his midseason trade out of Anaheim, Deslauriers could be looking at playoff action for the first time in his NHL career since Minnesota has locked in a spot.