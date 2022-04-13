Deslauriers (undisclosed) will travel with the Wild for their upcoming road trip to Dallas and St. Louis, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Head coach Dean Evason didn't guarantee Deslauriers would play in either game, but it sounds like he's getting close to a return. The Wild will still likely need to recall an extra forward with Jordan Greenway (upper body) out for the next two games.
