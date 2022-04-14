Deslauriers (undisclosed) is expected back in action versus the Stars on Thursday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Deslauriers is poised to get back on the ice following his two-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. Since joining Minnesota at the deadline, the 31-year-old winger has tallied two goals in 10 appearances while averaging 9:39 of ice time. If the Quebec native can't go, recent call-up Connor Dewar will replace him in the lineup.
