Petan failed to score on two shots, but logged a helper in the Wild's 6-1 win against the Jets on Wednesday.

Five days prior to Wednesday's matchup, Petan was recalled from AHL Iowa. The 27-year-old center notched his first point of the season Wednesday on a snap shot by Mason Shaw 8:20 into the first period. Petan also registered one block in his 11:29 of ice time.