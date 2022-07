Petan signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Wild on Wednesday.

Petan drew into 18 games and had two assists with the Canucks last year, but he spent most of the campaign with AHL Abbotsford. He logged 44 points in 37 contests in the minors. The 27-year-old forward figures to push for a bottom-six role in training camp, but it's likely he ends up with AHL Iowa for much of the season.