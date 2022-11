Petan was recalled from AHL Iowa on Friday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Petan was recalled as the Wild were down to 11 healthy forwards (and Jordan Greenway) when they placed Tyson Jost on waivers. Petan had two goals and eight points in five AHL games before his promotion. He has never produced at the NHL level, with a goal and 12 assists in 54 games with Winnipeg in 2016-17, being his best season.