Petan contributed a goal in Minnesota's 4-3 overtime loss to Nashville on Thursday.

Petan's marker was his first at the NHL level since the 2018-19 campaign. With Thursday's contest being the Wild's regular-season finale, he also finished the campaign with two assists and 10 shots in 10 contests. At the AHL level, Petan has 23 goals and 60 points in 51 appearances with Iowa this season.