Petan was demoted to AHL Iowa on Tuesday.

Petan's reassignment could be an indication that either Ryan Hartman (upper body) or Brandon Duhaime (upper body) will be available to face the Red Wings on Wednesday. Petan has appeared in just eight NHL games this season in which he registered two assists, six shots and three hits while averaging 11:16 of ice time. Fantasy players can likely expect Petan to play the bulk of his games in the minors this year, though he should remain atop the list of potential call-ups throughout the campaign.