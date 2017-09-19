Play

Svedberg stopped 22 of 24 shots in Monday's 3-2 preseason victory over Winnipeg.

After playing in Russia the past two seasons with Salavat Ufa, Svedberg will compete with Alex Stalock for the backup goalie role. He let in two power-play goals while playing two periods, which won't help his cause.

