Minnesota placed Svedberg on waivers Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Alex Stalock is locked in as Devan Dubnyk's backup, so there's no incentive for the Wild to carry three goalies on their Opening Night roster. Svedberg will likely serve as AHL Iowa's starter this season.

